PRAGUE: CEE Animation has opened a call for filmmakers from low capacity film countries for its CEE Animation Workshop, a year-long project to take place online.

The four-module workshop will focus on creativity, story development, stable financing structures, access to markets, and efficient circulation of the finished works. The sessions will take place in February, May, September and November 2021. Filmmakers with and without projects are eligible for the programme.

The workshop accepts projects in development in any format (shorts, TV, feature length, hybrid, XR).

The deadline for applying is 23 November 2020.