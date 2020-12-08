dok.incubator Calls for Applications

PRAGUE: Long documentaries in the rough-cut stage are eligible to apply for the dok.incubator workshop 2021 until 27 January 2021.

The documentary rough cut workshop dok.incubator is open to editors, directors and producers to participate in a six-month long workshop, focused on filmmakers’ professional development with the guidance of world class tutors. Eight selected teams will work intensively in the editing room to sharpen the final cut, and prepare a sophisticated tailor-made marketing and distribution strategy. The dok.incubator workshop is an opportunity to get a new perspective on the team‘s film and to maximise its international potential.

The workshop is divided into three one-week online/hybrid/residential sessions. The format of the workshops is subject to change according to the COVID-19 situation. The three sessions are:

1st session online / hybrid: April 2021// ROUGH CUT

2nd session – residential: June 2021 / Czech Republic // FINE CUT

3rd session – residential: September 2021 / Sweden // NEAR PICTURE LOCK

Applications are availble at https://dokincubator.net/