EKOFILM Sees Fifty Percent Increase in Submissions

PRAGUE: More than 200 documentary films have been submitted to the 47 edition of the International Film Festival about the Environment EKOFILM , which will take place 20-23 October 2021.

The programming team is currently selecting the 25 most interesting films that will qualify to the final competition. The selected films will compete in three categories – Beauty of Nature, Central European Films and Short Films.

“This year, we focus on themes connected with real issues at sites where man collides with nature or where man is trying to give back to nature her original space. We only have one planet. We nevertheless believe that there are many films among the submitted entries that deal with traditional themes of nature and climate change which our audience shouldn’t miss.” says the head of the programming team Jitka Kotrlová about this year’s edition of the festival.

The official motto of this year’s EKOFILM is “Address: Planet Earth”, which reminds us that we only share one planet.

The awarded films will get a prize of about 2733 USD.

As every year, audiences will also be able to see all the festival films thanks to Echoes of EKOFILM. To screen any of the films at a non-commercial event that has to be produced and promoted under the title “Echoes of EKOFILM”, organisers can send the list of the titles they want to screen to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information and conditions, see the section Echoes of EKOFILM on the official festival website.

