GRANTS: Czech Film Fund Announces Grants For Minority Co-Production

PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed approximately 780,000 EUR as production grants for minority co-productions in 2021.

The highest grant of 135,000 EUR was awarded to Peaches (Broskvičky) by Hong Kong director Jenny Suen. Experts compared the film to Czechoslovak new wave director Věra Chytilová’s classic Daisies (Sedmikrásky).

As usual, the most common country on the list is Slovakia, which maintains strong cultural bonds with Czech Republic.

A total of 29 projects answered the call, which is twice as much as in 2020. Twenty of them reached an acceptable evaluation score, but because of the unexpectedly high number only half of them were granted financial support.

The grants were announced on 16 July 2021.

Click HERE to see the grants charts.