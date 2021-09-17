PRODUCTION: Teona Strugar Mitevska Wraps Shooting On The Happiest Man in the World

SARAJEVO: Teona Strugar Mitevska is finishing the shoot for her sixth film The Happiest Man in The World with two shooting days in Sarajevo, after four weeks of shooting in North Macedonia. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot tells the story of Asja, a 40-year-old single woman living in Sarajevo, who meets Zoran, a 43-year-old banker, at a dating event. Zoran is not there looking for love though, but for forgiveness. During the war in 1993 he was shooting at the city from the opposite side, and he wants to meet his first victim. Now, they both have to relive the pain in their search for forgiveness. The Happiest Man in the World poses many existential questions: How to live with war? Is there life after war? Is there love after war? And when does war stop?

Bosnian scriptwriter Elma Tataragić penned the script together with Teona Strugar Mitevska. Jelena Kordić Kuret and Adnan Omerović are starring.

Labina Mitevska of Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia) is producing in coproduction with Vertigo (Slovenia), Terminal 3 (Croatia), Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium), SCCA/Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Beofilm (Denmark).

The budget of the film is 1.7 m EUR. The development and production have been supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Fund Sarajevo.

The shooting started on 15 August and wraps on 17 September 2021.

After the successful cooperation with Pyramid International (France) on God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya (Sisters and Brother Mitevski, 2019), which premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, the producers will continue with them as sales agents on this film, too.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Terminal 3 (Croatia)

SCCA/Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium)

Beofilm (Denmark)

Credits:

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska

Scriptwriter: Elma Tataragić, Teona Strugar Mitevska

DoP: Virginie Saint Martin

Production designer: VukMitevski

Costume designer: Monika Lorber

Make-up artist: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Cast: Jelena Kordić Kuret, Adnan Omerović, Ksenija Marinković, Izudin Bajrović, Irma Alimanović, Vedrana Božinović, Mona Muratović, SinišaVidović, Kemal Rizvanović, Ana Kostovska, NikolinaKujaca, Labina Mitevska