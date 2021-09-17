GRANTS: Czech Film Fund Announces Documentary Grants

PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 474,000 EUR / 12 m CZK as production grants for documentaries.

An unusually high number of 31 projects applied for support, of which 18 reached the necessary score and only nine received financial support.

The highest grant of 79,000 EUR went to the sequel to the influential documentary The Limits of Work / Hranice práce (2017) directed by Apolena Rychlíková and produced by the Czech Television in coproduction with Hypermarket Film. The documentary was based on texts by activist Saša Uhlová about working conditions of lowest-earning jobs in the Czech Republic.

The grants were announced in September 2021.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.