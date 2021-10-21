FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2021 Kicked Off in Brno

A total of 25 films are competing in three sections: Beauty of Nature, Central European Films, and Short Films. Every competition film is also eligible for one of the festival’s special awards: the Minister of the Environment’s Award for the Best Film and the Festival President’s Award.
Apart from screenings, the programme includes lectures, debates, workshops and concerts.
Beauty of Nature Competition:
CO2? What No! (the Netherlands)
Directed by Joep van Dijk
Amuka (Belgium)
Directed by Antonio Spano
The Whale from Lorino (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Cuske
Together We Cycle (the Netherlands)
Directed by Gertjan Hulster, Arne Gielen
The Mill (Canada)
Directed by David Craig
Food for Change (France)
Directed by Benoit Gringer
Czech Journal: Chickens, Virus and Us (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Remunda