FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2021 Kicked Off in Brno

    BRNO: Filip Remunda and Jakub Šipoš are among the guests of the 47th EKOFILM International Film Festival, which started in Brno on 20 October and will wrap on 23 October 2021. This year the main theme of the accompanying programme is Green Architecture.

    A total of 25 films are competing in three sections: Beauty of Nature, Central European Films, and Short Films. Every competition film is also eligible for one of the festival’s special awards: the Minister of the Environment’s Award for the Best Film and the Festival President’s Award.

    Apart from screenings, the programme includes lectures, debates, workshops and concerts.

    Beauty of Nature Competition:

    CO2? What No! (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Joep van Dijk

    Amuka (Belgium)
    Directed by Antonio Spano

    The Whale from Lorino (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Cuske

    Together We Cycle (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Gertjan Hulster, Arne Gielen

    The Mill (Canada)
    Directed by David Craig

    Food for Change (France)
    Directed by Benoit Gringer

    Czech Journal: Chickens, Virus and Us (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Filip Remunda

