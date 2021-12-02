02-12-2021

CEE Animation Forum 2022 Opens Call for Entries

    PRAGUE: CEE Animation Forum, the leading animation pitching, financing, and coproduction event in Central Europe, is accepting applications from animated projects in five categories through 16 January 2022. The categories are: features, series/TV specials, short films, student films, and XR projects.

    The tenth anniversary edition will be held in a hybrid format 10 – 12 May 2022 in Liberec, Czech Republic, during the Anifilm film festival, which runs 10 – 15 May.

