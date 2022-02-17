17-02-2022

FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF 2022 Opens Submissions

    JIHLAVA: The 26th edition of the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival has opened admissions for feature-length and short films, animated and interactive documentaries. The call for the eleventh edition of the Emerging Producers programme, which will take place 24–28 October 2022 (Jihlava) and in February 2023 (Berlin), is also open for applications.

    The films that will premiere at Ji.hlava IDFF have a chance to be nominated for the European Film Academy Awards and the winners of the festival are eligible for Oscar® consideration in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature Subject categories.

