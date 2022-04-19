OBITUARY: Czech Animator Vlasta Pospíšilová

PRAGUE: Czech animator and director Vlasta Pospíšilová, the last of Jiří Trnka's famous animators' guard, has died at the age of 87.

Born in 1935, Vlasta Pospíšilová graduated from the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague in 1956, majoring in puppetry and stage design. As a fresh graduate she joined the Jiří Trnka Studio, where the celebrated long animated film A Midsummer Night's Dream / Sen noci svatojanske (1959) was being made.

Later she worked on other films by Jiří Trnka, including the short film Archangel Gabriel and Madam Goose / Archandel Gabriel a pani Husa (1965). She also did cutout stop motion animation and object animation, especially in Jan Švankmajer's films Jabberwocky / Zvahlav aneb Saticky Slameneho Huberta (1971) and Dimensions of Dialogue / Moznosti dialogu (1983).

As a film director she debuted in 1979 with the short puppet fairy tale About Mary and the Wolf Castle / O Marysce a Vlcim hradku, which was followed by over 45 films.