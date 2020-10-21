FESTIVALS: Estonia, Poland and Lithuania Send Actors to Black Nights Stars

TALLINN: Polish actor Antoni Salaj, Estonian actress Henessi Schmidt, Estonian actor Reimo Sagor, and Lithuanian actor Simonas Mozura have been selected to participate in the Black Nights Stars programme at the Black Nights Film Festival 's industry section, running 23 -27 November 2020.

The four-day online event highlights the emerging talent, based on the participants’ first film and TV roles, and consists of masterclasses and networking events.

Black Nights Stars is designed to support young actors from the Baltic Sea region, to make their next steps into the international arena by connecting them to key international film professionals, such as casting directors, casting agents, producers and the press, and acquire various practical skills needed in their future international careers.