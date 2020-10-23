FESTIVALS: Tallin Black Nights 2020 Announces Competition

Erna at War by Henrik Ruben Genz

TALLINN: The main competition of the 24th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will screen 25 films. The festival runs 13 – 29 November 2020.

The festival announced it will hold a hybrid edition, with on-site film screenings, but with virtual access to films and industry events for international industry and press.

The competition films are:

A Distant Place (South Korea)

Directed by Park Kun-Young

Armugan (Spain)

Directed by Jo Sol

Baby (Spain)

Directed by Juanma Bajo Ulloa

Beasts (France)

Directed by Nael Marandin

Bedridden (Mongolia)

Directed by Byamba Sakhya

Caged Birds (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Oliver Rihs

Erna at War (Estonia, Belgium, Denmark)

Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz

Produced by Nimbus Film Productions (Denmark)

Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Fan Girl (Philippines)

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone

Fear (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Produced by Pro Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Final Report (Hungary)

Directed by Istvan Szabo

Produced by Film Street, Filmkontroll

Gracious Night (Finland)

Directed by Mika Kaurismaki

In the Mirror (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laila Pakalnina

Produced by Hargla Company (Latvia), Just a Moment (Lithuania)

On the Water (Estonia)

Directed by Peeter Simm

Produced by Filmivabrik

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Parquet (Romania, UK, Poland, Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Mindadze

Produced by Passenger Film Studio (UK), Reason8Films (Russia), Impakt Film (Poland), Alien Films Entertainment (Romania)

Sanremo (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Miroslav Mandic

Produced by Filmostovje (Slovenia)

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija (Slovenia), Quasar Multimedia (Italy)

Sign Painter (Lithuania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viesturs Kairiss

Produced by Ego Media

Coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic), Artbox (Lithuania)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund

Stars Await Us (China)

Directed by Dalei Zhang

Submission (Portugal)

Directed by Leonardo Antonio

The Dawn (Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Dalibor Matanic

Produced by Kinorama (Croatia), Ascent Film (Italy), RAI Cinema (Italy)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Road to Eden (Kyrgyzstan)

Directed by Dastan Zhapar Uulu, Bakyt Mukul

The Three (Russia)

Directed by Anna Melikyan

Thread of Return (Colombia)

Directed by Erwin Goggel

Tooman (Iran)

Directed by Morteza Farshbaf

Ulbolsyn (France, Kazakhstan)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

When I’m Done Dying (USA, Turkey)

Directed by Nisan Dag