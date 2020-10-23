FESTIVALS: Tallin Black Nights 2020 Announces Competition

The festival announced it will hold a hybrid edition, with on-site film screenings, but with virtual access to films and industry events for international industry and press.
The competition films are:
A Distant Place (South Korea)
Directed by Park Kun-Young
Armugan (Spain)
Directed by Jo Sol
Baby (Spain)
Directed by Juanma Bajo Ulloa
Beasts (France)
Directed by Nael Marandin
Bedridden (Mongolia)
Directed by Byamba Sakhya
Caged Birds (Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Oliver Rihs
Erna at War (Estonia, Belgium, Denmark)
Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz
Produced by Nimbus Film Productions (Denmark)
Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Fan Girl (Philippines)
Directed by Antoinette Jadaone
Fear (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
Produced by Pro Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Final Report (Hungary)
Directed by Istvan Szabo
Produced by Film Street, Filmkontroll
Gracious Night (Finland)
Directed by Mika Kaurismaki
In the Mirror (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laila Pakalnina
Produced by Hargla Company (Latvia), Just a Moment (Lithuania)
On the Water (Estonia)
Directed by Peeter Simm
Produced by Filmivabrik
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Parquet (Romania, UK, Poland, Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Mindadze
Produced by Passenger Film Studio (UK), Reason8Films (Russia), Impakt Film (Poland), Alien Films Entertainment (Romania)
Sanremo (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Miroslav Mandic
Produced by Filmostovje (Slovenia)
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija (Slovenia), Quasar Multimedia (Italy)
Sign Painter (Lithuania, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viesturs Kairiss
Produced by Ego Media
Coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic), Artbox (Lithuania)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund
Stars Await Us (China)
Directed by Dalei Zhang
Submission (Portugal)
Directed by Leonardo Antonio
The Dawn (Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Dalibor Matanic
Produced by Kinorama (Croatia), Ascent Film (Italy), RAI Cinema (Italy)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Road to Eden (Kyrgyzstan)
Directed by Dastan Zhapar Uulu, Bakyt Mukul
The Three (Russia)
Directed by Anna Melikyan
Thread of Return (Colombia)
Directed by Erwin Goggel
Tooman (Iran)
Directed by Morteza Farshbaf
Ulbolsyn (France, Kazakhstan)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
When I’m Done Dying (USA, Turkey)
Directed by Nisan Dag