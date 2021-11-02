Baltic Event 2021 Announces Works in Progress Selection

Works in Progress screenings take place in Tallinn Coca-Cola cinema hall as well as online

TALLINN: Nineteen projects in production or postproduction will be presented at three Works in Progress showcases during Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event in 2021. The films include new projects from award-winning directors as well as debuts from different genres.

The projects taking part in Works in Progress will be presented at the Coca-Cola Plaza cinema hall on 23-24 November 2021. The presentations can be followed on the website of the event.

Baltic Event Works in Progress, taking place for the 19th time, will present eight projects. The 7th international Works in Progress includes six projects by award-winning directors. Just Film Works in Progress focuses on children and youth film projects, with five projects competing for the award this year.

