FESTIVALS: POFF Shorts 2021 Announces Winners

The POFF Shorts programme includes three competition programmes: live action, animation, and national short films. The winners were announced on 20 November.
POFF Shorts list of winners:
POFF SHORTS NATIONAL COMPETITION
BEST SHORT FILM
The King (Estonia)
Directed by Teresa Juksaar
JURY MENTION
A Most Exquisite Man (Estonia)
Directed by Jonas Taul
PÖFF SHORTS ANIMATION COMPETITION
BEST SHORT ANIMATION
Award of 1,000 EUR presented by Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Bestia (Chile)
Directed by Hugo Covarrubias
JURY MENTION
Night Bus (France)
Directed by Joe Hsieh
BEST CHILDREN'S ANIMATION
Vanille (France, Switzerland)
Directed by Guillaume Lorin
CHILDREN'S ANIMATION JURY MENTION
Landing (Finland)
Directed by Kaisa Penttilä
BEST STUDENT SHORT ANIMATION - NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION
Presented by the Estonian Academy of Arts
Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION JURY MENTION
Coffin (France)
Directed by Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Than Ngoc
PÖFF SHORTS LIVE ACTION COMPETITION
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Award 1,000 EUR presented by PÖFF
Sunrise in My Mind (Cambodia)
Directed by Danech San
Jury Commentary: “We were touched with this simple love story transforming into a layered romantic comedy with spices of fantasy and aesthetic choices. The director manages to tell a very familiar story with meticulous attention to details."
JURY MENTION
The Colonel Cries for The Red-Haired Woman (Hungary)
Directed by Gergő V. Nagy
BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM - NEW TALENTS: LIVE ACTION
Presented by TLÜ Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communications School
Thinking About The Weather (United Kingdom)
Directed by Garðar Þór Þorkelsson
NEW TALENTS: LIVE-ACTION JURY MENTION
Vyraj (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska