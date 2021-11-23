23-11-2021

FESTIVALS: POFF Shorts 2021 Announces Winners

    Sunrise in My Mind by Danech San Sunrise in My Mind by Danech San source: POFF

    TALLINN: POFF Shorts, which operates under the umbrella of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, running 12 – 28 November 2021, awarded the best live action short prize to the Cambodian film Sunrise in My Mind by Danech San. The win makes the film eligible for the short film Oscar nomination.

    The POFF Shorts programme includes three competition programmes: live action, animation, and national short films. The winners were announced on 20 November.

    POFF Shorts list of winners:

    POFF SHORTS NATIONAL COMPETITION

    BEST SHORT FILM
    The King (Estonia)
    Directed by Teresa Juksaar

    JURY MENTION
    A Most Exquisite Man (Estonia)
    Directed by Jonas Taul

    PÖFF SHORTS ANIMATION COMPETITION

    BEST SHORT ANIMATION
    Award of 1,000 EUR presented by Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
    Bestia (Chile)
    Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

    JURY MENTION
    Night Bus (France)
    Directed by Joe Hsieh

    BEST CHILDREN'S ANIMATION
    Vanille (France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Guillaume Lorin

    CHILDREN'S ANIMATION JURY MENTION
    Landing (Finland)
    Directed by Kaisa Penttilä

    BEST STUDENT SHORT ANIMATION - NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION
    Presented by the Estonian Academy of Arts
    Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION JURY MENTION
    Coffin (France)
    Directed by Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Than Ngoc

    PÖFF SHORTS LIVE ACTION COMPETITION

    BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
    Award 1,000 EUR presented by PÖFF
    Sunrise in My Mind (Cambodia)
    Directed by Danech San

    Jury Commentary: “We were touched with this simple love story transforming into a layered romantic comedy with spices of fantasy and aesthetic choices. The director manages to tell a very familiar story with meticulous attention to details."

    JURY MENTION
    The Colonel Cries for The Red-Haired Woman (Hungary)
    Directed by Gergő V. Nagy

    BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM - NEW TALENTS: LIVE ACTION
    Presented by TLÜ Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communications School
    Thinking About The Weather (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Garðar Þór Þorkelsson

    NEW TALENTS: LIVE-ACTION JURY MENTION
    Vyraj (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska

