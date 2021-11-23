FESTIVALS: POFF Shorts 2021 Announces Winners

TALLINN: POFF Shorts , which operates under the umbrella of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, running 12 – 28 November 2021, awarded the best live action short prize to the Cambodian film Sunrise in My Mind by Danech San. The win makes the film eligible for the short film Oscar nomination.

The POFF Shorts programme includes three competition programmes: live action, animation, and national short films. The winners were announced on 20 November.

POFF Shorts list of winners:

POFF SHORTS NATIONAL COMPETITION

BEST SHORT FILM

The King (Estonia)

Directed by Teresa Juksaar



JURY MENTION

A Most Exquisite Man (Estonia)

Directed by Jonas Taul



PÖFF SHORTS ANIMATION COMPETITION



BEST SHORT ANIMATION

Award of 1,000 EUR presented by Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Bestia (Chile)

Directed by Hugo Covarrubias



JURY MENTION

Night Bus (France)

Directed by Joe Hsieh



BEST CHILDREN'S ANIMATION

Vanille (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Guillaume Lorin



CHILDREN'S ANIMATION JURY MENTION

Landing (Finland)

Directed by Kaisa Penttilä



BEST STUDENT SHORT ANIMATION - NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION

Presented by the Estonian Academy of Arts

Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen



NEW TALENTS: ANIMATION JURY MENTION

Coffin (France)

Directed by Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Than Ngoc



PÖFF SHORTS LIVE ACTION COMPETITION



BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Award 1,000 EUR presented by PÖFF

Sunrise in My Mind (Cambodia)

Directed by Danech San



Jury Commentary: “We were touched with this simple love story transforming into a layered romantic comedy with spices of fantasy and aesthetic choices. The director manages to tell a very familiar story with meticulous attention to details."



JURY MENTION

The Colonel Cries for The Red-Haired Woman (Hungary)

Directed by Gergő V. Nagy



BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM - NEW TALENTS: LIVE ACTION

Presented by TLÜ Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communications School

Thinking About The Weather (United Kingdom)

Directed by Garðar Þór Þorkelsson



NEW TALENTS: LIVE-ACTION JURY MENTION

Vyraj (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska