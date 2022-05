TALLINN: Film Estonia will receive an additional 3.4 m EUR in 2022, which will bring its support this year to 5.4 m EUR.

The boosted funding will bring an extra 11.4 m gross to the economy, or at least 8 m net, the Estonian media reports. The increased sum was proposed by the Culture minister Tiit Terik.

Film Estonia is handling the cash rebate scheme under the umbrella of the Estonian Film Institute.