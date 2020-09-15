PRODUCTION Hungary and Serbia Team Up on Frust

The production on the six-part 50-minute series will begin in 2021.

Frust tells the story of Vedran, a struggling young writer who accidentally kills a drug pusher terrorising his neighbourhood. Overnight he becomes an anonymous social media superstar, but, deciding to continue his revenge crusade, suffers growing from frustration as he cannot reveal his identity to the adoring public.

A distribution deal and additional coproduction partners will be announced in due course. The producers have not released the budget.

Production Information:

Joyrider (Hungary)

Firefly (Serbia)

Credits:

Writer: Srdan Vuletic

Producers: Gábor Krigler, Ivana Miković