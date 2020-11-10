FNE at Verzio 2020: Immortal

Immortal looks at the topic of humans becoming submissive to the state, at the example of the town of Apatity, located in Russia near its northern border with Finland. Children are raised by the state, on a diet of dancing and marching, while their parents work for the local factory, dying an early death and missing out on the joys of family life.
The 61-minute film was produced by Estonia’s Vesilind in coproduction with Latvia’s VFS Films. It was supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre. It was picked up for distribution in Japan by NKH BS1. It won best film in its category at the Riga IFF, Karlovy Vary, Docudays UA, and Astra FF, and was nominated for the Oscar in the Best Documentary category.
Production Information:
Producer:
Vesilind
Coproducer:
VFS Films
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre
Credits:
Director: Ksenia Okhapkina
DoP: Aleksandr Demyanenko, Artem Ignatov, Ksenia Okhapkina