FNE at Verzio 2020: Immortal

BUDAPEST: The multiple award-winning Estonian/Latvian creative documentary Immortal directed by Ksenia Okhapkina will try its luck once more, this time in the International Competition of the 17th edition of the Verzio International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which will take place online in an extended form, running 10 – 22 November 2020.

Immortal looks at the topic of humans becoming submissive to the state, at the example of the town of Apatity, located in Russia near its northern border with Finland. Children are raised by the state, on a diet of dancing and marching, while their parents work for the local factory, dying an early death and missing out on the joys of family life.

The 61-minute film was produced by Estonia’s Vesilind in coproduction with Latvia’s VFS Films. It was supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre. It was picked up for distribution in Japan by NKH BS1. It won best film in its category at the Riga IFF, Karlovy Vary, Docudays UA, and Astra FF, and was nominated for the Oscar in the Best Documentary category.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vesilind

Coproducer:

VFS Films

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre

Credits:

Director: Ksenia Okhapkina

DoP: Aleksandr Demyanenko, Artem Ignatov, Ksenia Okhapkina