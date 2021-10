Márta Mészáros on the set of DON’T CRY, PRETTY GIRLS!

BUDAPEST: Hungarian legendary filmmaker Márta Mészáros will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2021.

On the occasion of this honourary award and in partnership with the European Film Academy, MUBI will present a focus on Márta Mészáros starting in mid-November 2021, highlighting a selection of her films.

The 34th European Film Awards Ceremony will take place in Berlin and will be streamed live on www.europeanfilmawards.eu.

