The Sign Painter Tops 2020 Latvian National Film Award Nominations

RIGA: The historical drama The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes (previous English title City on the River), directed by Viesturs Kairišs, produced by Ego Media and coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic) and Artbox (Lithuania), leads the Latvian National Film Awards (Lielais Kristaps) with 15 nominations. It is followed by Dzintars Dreibergs’ The Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis, produced by Kultfilma , which was the record breaking film of Latvian box office in 2019, with 11 nominations.

A total of 65 films were submitted for the awards. The recipient of the lifetime achievement award will be the cinematographer Kalvis Zalcmanis.

The event will run from 12 to 15 November 2020. It will consist of showcasing the nominated films, hosting special screenings, and it will conclude with the award ceremony on 15 November. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Latvian Television.

The National Film Awards are organised by the Latvian Filmmakers’ Union, with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia and Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

Best Fiction Feature Film

Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina Klusā Gerda (Latvia)

Directed by Jevgeņijs Paškēvičs

Produced by Nida Filma

Coproduced by Studija Lokomotīve

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes (Latvia, Czech Republic, Lithuania)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Ego Media

Coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic), Artbox (Lithuania)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund

Best Feature Documentary

Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintra Geka

Produced by Studija SB

Mothers and Others / Klātbūtne (Latvia)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Ego Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Short Documentary

Afigenna (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Dear Don / Mans mīļais Don (Canada)

Directed by Pauls Dombrovskis

Produced by Raccoon Hands Productions

Hike 44 / Pārgājiens '44

Directed by Lauris Ābele, Mārcis Ābele

Produced by Tritone Studio

The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by Kompānija Hargla

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Animation:

Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava

Directed by Kārlis Vītols

Produced by Air Productions

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš (Latvia, Norway)

Directed by Ilze Burkovska-Jākobsena

Produced by Ego Media (Latvia), Bivrost Film (Norway)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Norwgian Film Institute

All My Friends are Dead / Visi mani draugi ir miruši

Directed by Nils Skapāns, Anna Zača

Produced by VFS Films

Best Debut:

Song Chamber Mystery “I, going to War…” / Dainu kamermistērija "Es, karā aiziedams...”

Directed by Aleksandrs Okonovs

Produced by Lauska

The Shift / Maiņa

Directed by Reinis Kalviņš

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Picture House

To be Beautiful / Skaistai būt

Directed by Andra Drošs

Produced by Epata Studio

Coproduced by Latvian Television

Best Script:

Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Boriss Frumin, Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best Director:

Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Jevgeņijs Paškevičs for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina Klusā Gerda

Best Cinematography in Feature Film:

Gints Bērziņš for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Valdis Celmiņš for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

George Chiper-Lillemark for The Shift / Maiņa

Andrejs Rudzāts for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best Acting:

Oto Brantevics for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Agnese Cīrule for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Andris Keišs, Jānis Skutelis, Egons Dombrovskis (as ensemble cast) for Cinema and Us / Kino un mēs

Directed by Matīss Kaža

Produced by Fenixfilm

Edgars Ozoliņš for The Shift / Maiņa

Dāvis Suharevskis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best Supporting Acting:

Gundars Āboliņš for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Juozas Budraitis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Brigita Cmuntová for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Gatis Gāga for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Inese Pudža for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best Art Direction:

Ieva Jurjāne for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Jurģis Krāsons for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Juris Žukovskis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best Costumes:

Liene Dobrāja for The Shift / Maiņa

Keita for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Rūta Kuplā, Agnė Rimkutė for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Sandra Sila for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best Make-up:

Dzintra Bijubena for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Beata Rjabovska for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Ilze Trumpe for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best Documentary Director:

Liene Linde, Armands Začs for Mothers and Others / Klātbūtne

Matīss Kaža for Wanderers / Klejotāji

Produced by Fenixfilm

Laila Pakalniņa for The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts

Ivars Zviedris for Afigenna

Best Cinematography in Documentary:

Gints Bērziņš for The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts

Aleksandrs Grebņevs for Wanderers / Klejotāji

Viktors Grībermans, Aivars Lubānietis for Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki

Haralds Ozols, Ivars Zviedris for Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs

Best Animation Director:

Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Nils Skapāns, Anna Zača for All My Friends are Dead / Visi mani draugi ir miruši

Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava

Best Animation Artist:

Kristīne Jurjāne, Toms Burāns for Māsiņas Puteklītes

Directed by Krista Burāne

Produced by VFS Films

Svein Nyhus, Krišjānis Ābols, Laima Puntule for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava

Best Original Music:

Kārlis Auzāns for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Justė Janulytė, Juris Vaivods for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Lolita Ritmanis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best Sound:

Ernests Ansons for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Ludvīks Bohadlo, Roberts Slezaks for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Anrijs Krenbergs for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best Editing:

Gatis Belogrudovs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Armands Začs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Madara Didrihsone, Andra Doršs, Arta Ģiga, Armands Zvirbulis for Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki