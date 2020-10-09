The Sign Painter Tops 2020 Latvian National Film Award Nominations

A total of 65 films were submitted for the awards. The recipient of the lifetime achievement award will be the cinematographer Kalvis Zalcmanis.
The event will run from 12 to 15 November 2020. It will consist of showcasing the nominated films, hosting special screenings, and it will conclude with the award ceremony on 15 November. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Latvian Television.
The National Film Awards are organised by the Latvian Filmmakers’ Union, with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia and Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
Best Fiction Feature Film
Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs
Produced by Kultfilma
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina Klusā Gerda (Latvia)
Directed by Jevgeņijs Paškēvičs
Produced by Nida Filma
Coproduced by Studija Lokomotīve
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes (Latvia, Czech Republic, Lithuania)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Ego Media
Coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic), Artbox (Lithuania)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, Czech Film Fund
Best Feature Documentary
Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintra Geka
Produced by Studija SB
Mothers and Others / Klātbūtne (Latvia)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Ego Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Produced by Dokumentālists
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Short Documentary
Afigenna (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Produced by Dokumentālists
Dear Don / Mans mīļais Don (Canada)
Directed by Pauls Dombrovskis
Produced by Raccoon Hands Productions
Hike 44 / Pārgājiens '44
Directed by Lauris Ābele, Mārcis Ābele
Produced by Tritone Studio
The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts
Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by Kompānija Hargla
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Animation:
Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava
Directed by Kārlis Vītols
Produced by Air Productions
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš (Latvia, Norway)
Directed by Ilze Burkovska-Jākobsena
Produced by Ego Media (Latvia), Bivrost Film (Norway)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Norwgian Film Institute
All My Friends are Dead / Visi mani draugi ir miruši
Directed by Nils Skapāns, Anna Zača
Produced by VFS Films
Best Debut:
Song Chamber Mystery “I, going to War…” / Dainu kamermistērija "Es, karā aiziedams...”
Directed by Aleksandrs Okonovs
Produced by Lauska
The Shift / Maiņa
Directed by Reinis Kalviņš
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Picture House
To be Beautiful / Skaistai būt
Directed by Andra Drošs
Produced by Epata Studio
Coproduced by Latvian Television
Best Script:
Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Boriss Frumin, Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best Director:
Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Jevgeņijs Paškevičs for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina Klusā Gerda
Best Cinematography in Feature Film:
Gints Bērziņš for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Valdis Celmiņš for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
George Chiper-Lillemark for The Shift / Maiņa
Andrejs Rudzāts for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best Acting:
Oto Brantevics for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Agnese Cīrule for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Andris Keišs, Jānis Skutelis, Egons Dombrovskis (as ensemble cast) for Cinema and Us / Kino un mēs
Directed by Matīss Kaža
Produced by Fenixfilm
Edgars Ozoliņš for The Shift / Maiņa
Dāvis Suharevskis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best Supporting Acting:
Gundars Āboliņš for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Juozas Budraitis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Brigita Cmuntová for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Gatis Gāga for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Inese Pudža for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best Art Direction:
Ieva Jurjāne for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Jurģis Krāsons for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Juris Žukovskis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best Costumes:
Liene Dobrāja for The Shift / Maiņa
Keita for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Rūta Kuplā, Agnė Rimkutė for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Sandra Sila for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best Make-up:
Dzintra Bijubena for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Beata Rjabovska for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Ilze Trumpe for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best Documentary Director:
Liene Linde, Armands Začs for Mothers and Others / Klātbūtne
Matīss Kaža for Wanderers / Klejotāji
Produced by Fenixfilm
Laila Pakalniņa for The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts
Ivars Zviedris for Afigenna
Best Cinematography in Documentary:
Gints Bērziņš for The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts
Aleksandrs Grebņevs for Wanderers / Klejotāji
Viktors Grībermans, Aivars Lubānietis for Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki
Haralds Ozols, Ivars Zviedris for Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs
Best Animation Director:
Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Nils Skapāns, Anna Zača for All My Friends are Dead / Visi mani draugi ir miruši
Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava
Best Animation Artist:
Kristīne Jurjāne, Toms Burāns for Māsiņas Puteklītes
Directed by Krista Burāne
Produced by VFS Films
Svein Nyhus, Krišjānis Ābols, Laima Puntule for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava
Best Original Music:
Kārlis Auzāns for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Justė Janulytė, Juris Vaivods for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Lolita Ritmanis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best Sound:
Ernests Ansons for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Ludvīks Bohadlo, Roberts Slezaks for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Anrijs Krenbergs for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best Editing:
Gatis Belogrudovs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Armands Začs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Madara Didrihsone, Andra Doršs, Arta Ģiga, Armands Zvirbulis for Every Day of the Century. Seasons / Katra diena simtgadē. Gadalaiki