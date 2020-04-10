VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Parliament approved an additional 5 m EUR in assistance to artists, culture professionals and cultural organisations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis on 8 April 2020. The film sector will receive 2 m EUR.
The Lithuanian Government has put in place the Economic and Financial Action Plan to provide resources for the health and public security systems; for jobs and personal income protection, including an extension of the provisions of the Artists Social Security Programme; as well as the allocation of funds for self-employed individuals who have paid social security contributions.
The proposal of the Lithuanian Minister of Culture Mindaugas Kvietkauskas, approved 3 m EUR for the transfer of cultural products and services to the digital domain. Another 2 m EUR will be given to national film production and distribution, to compensate for the losses incurred due to closed cinema halls. These funds will be administered by the Lithuanian Film Centre. On 31 March, the Lithuanian government had also allocated an additional 2 million EUR for payments to artists and culture professionals who are unable to generate income from their activities due to the quarantine.
The Lithuanian Parliament also voted to extend until 27 April the State of Emergency, which started on 13 March. All cultural and entertainment venues including cinema halls will remain closed during this period.