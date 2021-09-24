24-09-2021

Rome-based TVCO Picks Up Lithuanian I Am Fine, Thanks

    I Am Fine, Thanks by Ernestas Jankauskas I Am Fine, Thanks by Ernestas Jankauskas photo: Audrius Solominas

    VILNIUS: The Rome-based sales agent TVCO has aquired Ernestas Jankauskas‘ I Am Fine, Thanks / Man viskas gerai. The film will be presented for the first time at the Co-production Market & Pitching Forum - MIA in Rome (Mercato Internazionale dell’Audiovisivo) and it has also been selected for the Competition 1-2 at the 37th Warsaw Film Festival, set to take place 8-17 October 2021.

    I Am Fine, Thanks tells a story about a charismatic neuroscientist Maria, who returns home after two months of treatment of anxiety and panic attacks. She finds out that she has been moved from the research which she had been working on for so many years, her mother is in the hospital and her fiancé is pressuring her to finally start planning their own family. As the tension builds up, the panic attacks return and carry Maria to another frightening world where she will have to face her own self.

    I Am Fine, Thanks by Ernestas Jankauskas, credit: Audrius SolominasBirutė Kapustnikaitė penned the script and the cast includes Giedrė Mockeliūnaitė, Donatas Šimukauskas, Dovilė Kundrotaitė, Gabija Siurbytė, Andrius Paulavičius and Nelė Savičenko.

    The film was shot in Vilnius and its surroundings in September – October 2019.

    I Am Fine, Thanks is produced by Gabija Siurbytė and Greta Akcijonaitė through DANSU. The budget was 750,000 EUR with 378,000 EUR coming as a production grant from the Lithuanian Film Centre.

    The domestic release is expected in the autumn of 2022.

