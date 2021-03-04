Lithuania Wins Best European Film Location in 2020

The Location Award nomination is organised by EUFCN (European Film Commissions Network). A record number of 28 European film locations and regions were nominated for the awards in 2020. The Pažaislis Church and Monastery Complex was introduced to the Commission by Kaunas Film Office. In 2018 it was used in the four-part TV miniseries by HBO and Sky Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren.

Lithuania continued to attract numerous foreign film productions in 2020 due to the Lithuanian Film Tax Incentive, including: the 4th season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, serviced by Virtus Mediae; the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) series Max Anger - With One Eye Open / Neprarask budrumo, serviced by Paprika Filmai; the 2nd season of Swedish crime drama The Truth Will Come Out / Tiesa vis tiek išaiškės, produced by Nordic Entertainment Group and serviced by Ahil; the sci-fi film Skylines / Horizontai directed by Liam O'Donnell, produced by M45 Productions, Hydraulx; Gifflar Films Limited Lipsync Productions, Fasten Films, and serviced by Cobaltas; the Swedish six-part Netflix series Clark directed by Jonas Åkerlund and serviced by Dansu; the war film The Forgotten Battle / Pamirštas mūšis directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., produced by Levitate Film, Caviar Films, and serviced by Artbox; the Finnish comedy Potato / Bulvė directed by Joona Tena, produced by Yellow Film & TV and serviced by Filmai LT; and the French film Kompromat directed by Jérôme Salle, produced by Super 8 Production, SND Groupe M6 and serviced by Virtus Mediae.