FESTIVALS: Vilnius Kino Pavasaris IFF 2022 Announces Winners

VILNIUS: The Serbian documentary Rampart directed by Marko Grba Singh has been awarded Best European Debut at the Vilnius Kino Pavasaris International Film Festival , which took place 24 March - 3 April 2022.

The Best Director Award went to Samuel M. Delgado and Helena Girón for They Carry Death / Eles transportan a morte (Spain, Colombia), while the acting awards went to Croatian Marina Redžepović (Best Actress) and Lithuanian Giedrius Kiela (Best Actor) for The Staffroom / Zbornica by Sonja Tarokić and Pilgrims / Piligrimai by Laurynas Bareiša, respectively.

Twenty projects from 18 countries took part in the Coming Soon pitching session within Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry platform of the Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris, which took place in a hybrid format from 30 March to 1 April 2022.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence for the Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was killed by the Russian invaders in Ukraine on 2 April 2022.

European Debut Competition:

Best European Debut:

Rampart (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Grba Singh

Best Director:

Samuel M. Delgado and Helena Girón for They Carry Death / Eles transportan a morte (Spain, Colombia)

Best Actor:

Giedrius Kiela for Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Actress:

Marina Redžepović for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Impossible Figures and Other Stories I / Figury niemożliwe i inne historie I (Poland, Canada)

Directed by Marta Pajek

Special Mention:

On Solid Ground / Über Wasser (Switzerland)

Directed by Jela Hasler

FIPRESCI Award:

Evolution (Germany, Hungary)

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo

Produced by Match Factory Productions

Coproduced by Proton Cinema

Meeting Point Vilnius:

Coming Soon Awards:

Lithuanian Film Centre Award:

Christina (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Spasic

and

When We Were 15 (Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Avaka Best Lithuanian Pitch Award:

Roberta (Lithuania)

Directed by Elena Kairytė

Producers Network Award:

Mariam Khatchvani for The Stone (Georgia)

Special Mention:

Erke Dzhumakmatova and Emil Atageldiev for Kurak (Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland)

Sunny Side of the Doc Award:

Roberta (Lithuania)

Directed by Elena Kairytė

Talents Nest Awards:

Baltic Pitching Forum:

Kanykei Orozoeva (Kyrgyzstan)

Torino Short Film Market Awards:

Guzlat Egemberdievar (Kyrgyzstan)

Victoria Alexandria Brikmann (Latvia)