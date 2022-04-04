OBITUARY: Lithuanian Director Mantas Kvedaravičius

VILNIUS: Acclaimed Lithuanian documentary film director Mantas Kvedaravičius (45) has been killed in Mariupol, the very Ukrainian town which he documented in Mariupolis.

According to Reuters quoting the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Kvedaravičius was killed while attempting to leave Mariupol on 2 April 2022.

The debut documentary by Mantas Kvedaravičius, Limbo / Barzakh, about Russia’s war in Chechnya, was selected for the 2011 Berlinale Panorama section and received the Amnesty International Film Prize.

In 2015, when Kvedaravičius went to Odessa to work on his first feature film Parthenon / Partenonas, he decided to shoot a few scenes in Eastern Ukraine, near Mariupol. On arriving in Mariupol, he realised that it was, according to his words, „the most cinematic city, where one just had to make films“, so he shot there his second documentary, Mariupolis.

Mariupolis had its premiere at the Berlin IFF in 2016.

Parthenon premiered in the Venice International Film Critics’s Week in 2019. The film is a Lithuanian/Ukrainian/French coproduction between Studio Uljana Kim, ESSE Production House and Rouge International.

Mantas Kvedaravicius held a PhD in Social Anthropology from the University of Cambridge and was an Associate Professor at the University of Vilnius.