Season Three of TV Series Das Boot Films in Malta

VALLETTA. The third season of the award-winning German TV series Das Boot, produced by Bavaria Fiction for Sky Studios, is currently shooting in Malta. Latina Pictures is handling production services.

This is the third year the production has chosen the island as its backdrop. There will be 120 production days for season three in Malta.

The TV series, which employs over 800 Maltese crew, cast and extras, is filming across various locations, including the capital, Valletta, and the ancient city of Mdina. It is also filming at the water tanks of the Malta Film Studios and will be using Fort Ricasoli as one of its backdrops.

Das Boot is spending over 7 m EUR to produce its third series in Malta, an increase over the previous two seasons, which had spent 3 m EUR per year.

The series is set during the Second World War. The screenplays for the latest episodes have been written by Colin Teevan, Tony Saint and Judith Angerbauer, and tell the story of a young U-boat crew as they engage in the Battle of the Atlantic, while being hunted down by an obsessed Royal Navy Commander.

New cast members for season three include Ray Stevenson, Elisa Schlott and Anna Schudt, joining the established Tom Wlaschiha, Rick Okon, who will both be reprising their roles. NBC Universal Global Distribution is handling international sales. The release date is yet to be confirmed.