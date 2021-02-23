International Launch of Maltese Drama Luzzu

VALLETTA: The Maltese film Luzzu directed by Alex Camilleri has been launched on the international festival circuit with its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where Jesmark Scicluna, who plays a struggling fisherman, won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award in Acting.

The production, which is represented by Memento Films International (MFI), was produced by Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger, 99 Homes), Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia. It was made with the support of the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta.

Luzzu is the first Maltese feature film shot in the Maltese language to have ever been selected into an A-list international film festival.

The film tells the fictional story of Jesmark, a struggling fisherman, who is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of black market fishing to provide for his wife and newborn baby. Luzzu stars real fishermen Jesmark and David Scicluna, as well as actress Michela Farrugia, in the main roles.

The film marks Camilleri’s directorial debut. He also wrote the script, developed over three years through research and rehearsals with his cast. Jesmark and David Scicluna were key collaborators in helping Camilleri capture an immersive look at the world of traditional fishing in Malta. Luzzu was shot in 2019 in and around the fishing villages of Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga.

Production Information:

Producers:

Noruz Films

Luzzu Ltd

Pellikola

Maborosi Films

Contact: Rebecca Anastasi (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ), Luzzu Ltd

Produced with the support of the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta.

Credits:

Director / Screenwriter / Editor: Alex Camilleri

Producers: Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia

Starring: Jesmark Scicluna, David Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, Stephen Buhagiar, Uday Maclean.

DOP: Léo Lefèvre

Costume Designer: Martina Zammit Maempel

Production Designer: Jon Banthorpe

Casting Director: Edward Said

Executive Producers: Michael Camilleri, Josephine Camilleri, Pierre Ellul