Spielberg's Amblin Partners Shooting The Last Voyage of the Demeter in Malta

VALLETTA: The Last Voyage of the Demeter directed by André Øvreda and produced by Spielberg/s Amblin Partners, will spend over 18m EUR in Malta. Currently shooting in Malta the film is one of the biggest international productions to be shot in Malta in 2021.

The five months of production in Malta involves almost 1,000 cast, crew and extras, while the workers from the Malta Film Studios have built the biggest ship ever to be used in the studio’s water tank, according to the Malta Film Commission.

“At the Malta Film Studios, we are just at the beginning of a new exciting journey and we are looking forward to being home to another production”, said Johan Grech without mentioning the next international project.

“The investment of 35 m EUR master plan approved by the government will continue to make the Malta Film Studios a leading film location for producers”, said the Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo, adding that his strategy is to make Malta together with the Malta Film Commission a “world class filming destination”

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based on a chapter from Bram Stoker’s Dracula and it stars Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Aisling Franciosi and Jon Jon Briones. The shooting started in Berlin and then moved to Malta, where half of the production is taking place.

Universal Pictures will release the film on 27 January 2023.