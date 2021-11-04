Over 70 Projects Submitted for First Malta Film Awards

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission ( MFC ) has announced that 72 projects have been submitted for consideration for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards, which will take place on 29 January 2022.

These projects, comprising feature films, television series, documentaries and short films, represent 80 producers, 60 directors and 340 actors, according to a statement issued by the MFC.

The awards, organised under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Story’, aim to celebrate Maltese creatives working in the film and television sectors on the island, with the film commissioner praising the positive response the call for projects has had.

“Unity always wins. And today the majority of Maltese producers rose to the occasion to celebrate their stories,” Commissioner Johann Grech said. “This is a success story, and I am so proud of all those who produce locally and who have submitted their projects for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards. Evidently, the Malta Film Commission is representing a Movement of the Creative Arts, where together we will be celebrating the skills and talents of our local industry.”

Following the close of submission, the 72 productions will be assessed by a local and international jury made up of professionals working in production, academia, the media, as well as the arts and music sectors.

Malta is well-known for its servicing industry which provides a cash rebate of 40%.