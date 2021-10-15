FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Luzzu to Represent Malta in Oscar Race

VALLETTA: Alex Camilleri’s debut feature Luzzu has been selected as Malta’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film was produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola and Maborosi Films, and it was supported by the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta. The producers are Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia.

The film tells the story of Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta, who is forced to risk everything by entering the world of black-market fishing in order to provide for his wife and new-born baby.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the World Cinema – Dramatic competition as the first Maltese film, in the Maltese language, to secure a spot in competition at an A list film festival. Its lead, Jesmark Scicluna, won the Grand Jury Prize for Acting at the American fest.

Memento International has secured distribution in major territories, including the USA, the UK, France, China, Spain, Scandinavia, Portugal, Greece, the former Yugoslavia, and Eastern Europe.