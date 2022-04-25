25-04-2022

First Maltese Mini-series on Streaming Platform in USA

By
    The Scent of Rain in the Balkans The Scent of Rain in the Balkans source: MHZ Choice

    VALLETTA: Merjen is the first Maltese mini-series acquired by a streaming platform in the USA. The mini-series directed by Abigail Mallia, and written by Carlos Debattista and Salvu Mallia, will air on MHz Choice.

    The North American streaming platform MHz Choice is currently running other series or mini-series from FNE partner countries, including Inspector Max from the Czech Republic, Pank from Estonia, Demimonde from Hungary, as well as The Family and The Scent of Rain in the Balkans from Serbia.

    Published in Malta

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Malta Launches New Cash Rebate Scheme for International Productions