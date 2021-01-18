Mega Hit TV Series Besa 2 Completes Filming in Montenegro

PODGORICA: Besa 2, a continuation of one of the most successful and popular Balkan TV series, has completed the Montenegrin shoot for its second season, which began in the autumn of 2020. Besa is the only regional series with a planned remake for the Arabic-speaking audience, with more than 400 million spectators, and has redefined regional TV series production standards.

The first season of the thriller drama centred on family relations and attracted both enormous critical and popular acclaim, receiving the jury award for best series at the 2020 FEDIS festival. The second season, consisting of 10 episodes, intensifies and repositions the dichotomy of traditional/modern, highlighting the aspirations of new generations reluctant to maintain the traditional patterns of the given word, or promise: “besa”.

Several directors are planned to work on the second season, with Montenegrin Nikola Ljuca heading the Montenegrin story line and featuring an outstanding regional cast.

The series is based on an original idea by Srdjan Saper, while the creators of the second season are British scriptwriter Tony Jordan and Igor Stoimenov, who further spiced up the existing plot and invented new characters for this coproduction between Telekom Serbia, Adrenaline, the UK’s Red Planet Pictures and Montenegrin coproducer Dusan Kovacevic with his Natenane production.

In spite of the restraining Coronavirus conditions, the series is planned to resume its 2021 filming in Serbia, Croatia, Austria and Estonia, to reach regional TV screens by the autumn of 2021.

Production information:

Telekom Serbia (Serbia)

Adrenalin (Serbia)

Red Planet Pictures (UK)

Dusan Kovacevic and Natenane production (Montenegro)

Credits:

Directors: Nikola Ljuca and others

Scriptwriters: Igor Stoimenov, Mladen Matičević, Vuk Ršumović, Tony Jordan

Cast: Arben Bajraktaraj, Radivoje Bukvić, Miloš Timotijević, Hana Selimović, Florist Bajgoru, Refet Abazi, Milutin Mima Karadžić, Dušan Kovačević, Milan Marić, Katarina Čas, Milica Zarić

DoP: Radan Popović

Costumes: Ljiljana Petrović

Set design: Kiril Spaseski.

Make-up: Goran Ignjatovski