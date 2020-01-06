unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

2020-01-06
Master by Maciej Barczewski Master by Maciej Barczewski

WARSAW: Maciej Barczewski has wrapped shooting on Master / Mistrz, a biopic of Tadeusz „Teddy” Pietrzykowski, a boxer who won the title of master of the German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The film starring acclaimed Polish actor Piotr Głowacki will open domestically in the fall of 2020.

Tadeusz "Teddy" Pietrzykowski, who became a symbol of hope for victory over Nazi terror, fought several dozen fights in the camp, of which he lost only one. His on-screen history was documented in detail based on archival statements of former prisoners of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and the memories of the boxer himself.

The cast includes Marian Dziędziel, Grzegorz Małecki, Rafał Zawierucha, Marcin Bosak, Marcin Czarnik and Piotr Witkowski.

Iron Films is produced with a planned budget of 1.8 m EUR / 8 m PLN, of which 587,209 EUR / 2.5 m PLN is a production grant from the Polish Film Institute.

The Polish distributor is Galapagos Films.

Master is Maciej Barczewski’s debut feature.

Production Information:

Producer:
Iron Films (Poland)

Credits:
Director: Maciej Barczewski
Screenwriter: Maciej Barczewski
DoP: Witold Płóciennik
Cast: Piotr Głowacki, Marian Dziędziel, Grzegorz Małecki, Rafał Zawierucha, Marcin Bosak, Marcin Czarnik, Piotr Witkowski

