WARSAW: The Irish/Polish coproduction Wolf, directed by Nathalie Biancheri and starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp, is set to start shooting in April 2020. Bankside Films manages the worldwide sales.
Wolf, written and directed by Biancheri, is a high concept art house drama about a boy Jacob (MacKay), who believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body. His family sends him to a clinic where he meets other patients identifying as other species, including Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp).
The film is produced by Feline Films Ltd (Ireland) in coproduction with Lava Films (Poland), with a planned budget of 1.6 m EUR. The film received minority coproduction funding of 200,000 EUR / 850,000 PLN from the Polish Film Institute and it is also supported by Eurimages and Screen Ireland.
Bankside Films will showcase the project at Berlinale’s European Film Market (20-27 February 2020).
Production Information:
Producer:
Feline Films Ltd (Ireland)
Coproducer:
Lava Films (Poland)
Credits:
Director: Nathalie Biancheri
Screenwriter: Nathalie Biancheri
Cast: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp