31-08-2020

Kids Kino Industry Kicks Off Webinar Series

WARSAW: The first Kids Kino webinar on the topic of new content, partly resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown, will take place on 31 August 2020 at 15:00 CET.

Next webinars will be held on 7 September (Up-and-Coming Projects), 14 September (Game Tech in Filmmaking), and 21 September (Co-Production in a Changed Environment).

Links to the webinars will be available for viewing on the following day.

