Approaching Deadlines for Warsaw FF and MIDPOINT Workshops

WARSAW: MIDPOINT has extended its deadline for Feature Launch 2020 applications through 16 September 2020. The Warsaw Film Festival is accepting applications for its FIPRESCI critics project.

Nine feature film projects will be accepted for the MIDPOINT training and networking platform, for teams of writers, producers, and first- or second-time directors. One project will receive a development award of 10,000 EUR.

The FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project is accepting applications through 15 September 2020 from young critics and journalists from Central and Eastern Europe starting their professional career. The workshop will take place during the 36th Warsaw Film Festival, 9 – 18 October 2020.