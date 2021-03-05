PRODUCTION: Polish Director Paweł Maślona In Development With Kościuszko Biopic

WARSAW: Paweł Maślona, director of the award-winning Panic Attack, is in development with a film about the Polish war hero Tadeusz Kościuszko, under the working title Scarborn.

Shooting is scheduled to begin next year. Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham from Aurum Film, the company behind Oscar-nominated Corpus Christi, will be producing. The script was written by Michał A. Zieliński.

The film received project development funding from the Polish Film Institute. The final budget has not been announced. The search for international coproduction partners is currently underway.

Scarborn will follow the story of Tadeusz Kościuszko, a trusted ally of General George Washington and a colonel of the US Continental Army, who returns to his homeland years later with his friend, former slave Jean Lapierre, known as Domingo. Together, they take up the fight to liberate Poland from the oppressive feudal system, the climax of which is a national uprising against the Russian Empire.

"I want to speak my language and I think that many people find this language interesting and true," Maślona told FNE.

The premiere of Scarborn is planned for 2022.

Production information:

Aurum Film

Credits:

Director: Paweł Maślona

Screenwriter: Michał A. Zieliński

Producer: Leszek Bodzak, Aneta Hickinbotham