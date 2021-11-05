Leave No Traces Sold to More Territories

WARSAW: Polish sales agent New Europe Film Sales has sold the Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński to Spain, Portugal, ex-Yugoslavia, Estonia and Slovakia.

The film has previously been sold to France, Benelux, Sweden, Greece, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Lithuania and Hungary.

Leave No Traces is Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), as well as the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland).

It was supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund.