Małgorzata Szumowska’s First American Film Starring Naomi Watts Opens in USA

WARSAW: Infinite Storm, the first American film by Małgorzata Szumowska, opened on 1,500 screens in the USA on 25 March 2022. This is the first Polish film in years to get such a wide American release. The film starring Naomi Watts is coproduced by the Polish ORKA Production Studio .

Infinite Storm is a thriller inspired by a true story about a breathtaking expedition into one of the most dangerous mountain ranges in the world. It was shot in Slovenian mountains with additional cinematography done in Poland.

Poles formed the core of the crew, including DoP Michał Englert, sound designer Marcin Jachyra, costume designer Katarzyna Lewińska, special effects supervisor Marek Subocz and stunt coordinator Tomasz Krzemieniecki.

The film was coproduced by Naomi Watts (Jim Tart Films), Trudie Styler (Maven Screen Media), Dominika Kulczyk (dFlights) and the Polish ORKA Production Studio.

Bleeker Street released the film in the USA and the international distribution is handled by Sony Pictures International.

