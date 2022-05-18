PRODUCTION: Netflix in Production with Polish Horror Hellhole

WARSAW: Hellhole, a new horror film from the creators of Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight is in production. The premiere of the horror on the Netflix platform is scheduled for the autumn of this year.

The shooting of a new Polish horror film Hellhole began in the last week of April 2022, produced by Akson Studio, and will wrap up by the end of June 2022. The film is directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski, who, together with Mirella Zaradkiewicz, is the author of the script.

"Films are not made for oneself. When you follow the box office of recent years, you can see that in Poland people go to the cinema to watch horror films. So the viewer is ready, but is it Polish horror cinema? There's only one way to find out. Over the last fifty years in Poland, there have been only a few more or less successful horror trials. Today, this genre is practically non-existent," Bartosz M. Kowalski told FNE after the success of his double feature Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Part I (2020) and II (2022), horror films which were also produced by Akson Studio for Netflix and became international hits on the platform.

The production cast includes, among others, Piotr Żurawski, Olaf Lubaszenko and Sebastian Stankiewicz.

The production takes place in 1987 in a closed monastery, where the monks run a clinic for the possessed. A young policeman Marek, who pretends to be a clergyman, is tasked with finding out about the disappearance of a few tormented inmates and goes to the sanctuary. It turns out, however, that the clergy have figured out Mark, who becomes part of an intrigue that has been longed up for years to revive the ancient legend.

The directing and screenwriting duet Bartosz M. Kowalski and Mirella Zaradkiewicz are also in development on the first Polish catastrophic film entitled The Hive, also commissioned by Netflix from Akson Studio.

Production information:

Akson Studio

Credits:

Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski

Screenwriter: Bartosz M. Kowalski, Mirella Zaradkiewicz

Cast: Piotr Żurawski, Olaf Lubaszenko, Sebastian Stankiewicz