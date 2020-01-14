LOS ANGELES: North Macedonia’s Honeyland by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov, Poland’s Corpus Christi by Jan Komasa and Czech student film Daughter by Daria Kashcheeva have received nominations for the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards. It is the first time that a Macedonian film has received two Oscar nominations.
Honeyland has been nominated in the Best International Feature Film section, together with Corpus Christi, as well as in the Best Documentary Feature section, while Daughter / Dcera has been nominated in the Animated Short section.
Honeyland was produced by Trice Films and Apollo Media.
Corpus Christi was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Canal+, WFS Walter Film Studio, the Podkarpackie Regional Film Fund, Les Contes Modernes. The film was supported by the Polish Film Institute.
Daughter was produced by FAMU in coproduction with MAUR film.
Jojo Rabbit directed by Taika Waititi, which has six nominations including in the Best Motion Picture of the Year category, was shot in Czech Republic with Czech Anglo Productions servicing and the Romanian Mihai Mălaimare as DoP.
The Oscar ceremony will be held on 9 February 2020.
