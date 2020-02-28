Friday 28 February
Party Alert
18:00-20:00 FIPRESCI and Europa Cinema Label Awards Ceremony
Screening Alert
09:30 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film, Barrandov Studios and Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Haus der Berliner Festspiele
13:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening (Shorts Take Their Time: Each film followed by a detailed Q&A)
Zoo Palast 3
14:30 Distant Journey / Daleká cesta (Czechoslovakia 1948) Berlinale Classics / Documentary / Digitally restored 2019
Directed by Alfréd Radok
Produced by Československý státní film (CZ)
DCP: Národní filmovy archiv, restoration supervised by Národní filmový archiv and carried out at Universal Productions Partners (UPP)
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 8
16:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 3
17:00 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 1
17:30 Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic) Berlinale Series
Directed by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, Stefan Brunner
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
Sales: ZDF Enterprises
Festival Screening
Neue Kammerspiele (Kleinmachnow)
18:30 There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic), Filminiran (Iran)
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Berlinale Palast
22:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
Saturday 29 February
Party Alert
12:00 Awards Announcement of the Independent Juries
Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury
International Short Film Jury: Berlin Short Film Nominee for the European Film Awards
Amnesty International Film Prize
Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury
Label Europa Cinemas
Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award
Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award
19:00 Berlinale Award Ceremony followed by closing party
Berlinale Palast
Screening Alert
09:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
10:00 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 5
11:00 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
12:00 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Festival Screening
Kino Arsenal 1
12:30 Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia) Encounters
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Sales: Shellac
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
13:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
13:30 What Remains / Re-visited / Was bleibt / Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Delphi Filmpalast
16:30 Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World Premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Festival Screening
International
18:00 Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic) Berlinale Series
Directed by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, Stefan Brunner
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
Sales: ZDF Enterprises
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 5
Sunday 1 March
Screening Alert
10:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
10:30 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Festival Screening
Cubix 5
11:00 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 1
20:30 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka , Extreme Emotions and Bombonierka, coproduced by the Polish National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Lodz – City of Culture, Letko, NoLabel, DI Factory and Gigant Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
World Sales Outsider Pictures
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
12:00 The Last Stage / Ostatni etap (Poland) Berlinale Classics
Directed by Wanda Jakubowska
Produced by Przedsiębiorstwo Państwowe Film Polski
Restoration by Poland’s National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, Warsaw, in cooperation with Tor Film Production
Restoration supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Festival Screening Guests: Dariusz Wieromiejczyk, Monika Talarczyk
CinemaxX 8
17:00 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania) www.moonmakers.lt
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
Cubix 8
18:30 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 6
