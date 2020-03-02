THESSALONIKI: For the first time in its history, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (5-13 March 2020) presents an international long documentary competition section, where 12 films will vie for the Golden Alexander and the Special Jury Awards.
The festival has two other competitions sections - the Newcomers Competition (with first or second films) and the VR Competition.
The programme also includes the large annual Greek documentary production, while the industry section, the Agora Doc Market, has established itself as a meeting point of film professionals from all over the world.
LINEUP OF LONG DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
The Fourth Character (Greece)
Directed by Katerina Patroni
Idomeni (Sweden)
Directed by David Aronowitsch
King of the Cruise (the Netherlands)
Directed by Sophie Dros
Meanwhile on Earth (Sweden)
Directed by Carl Olsson
The Music of Things (Greece)
Directed by Menios Carayannis
The Painter and the Thief (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree
The Prophet and the Space Aliens (Israel, Austria, South Africa, Canada)
Directed by Yoav Shamir
Sing Me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Thomas Balmès
Slow News (Italy)
Directed by Alberto Puliafto
The Unknown Athenians (Greece, Germany)
Directed by Angeliki Antoniou
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France
