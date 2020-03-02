Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

2020-03-02
Acasa, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc Acasa, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc

THESSALONIKI: For the first time in its history, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (5-13 March 2020) presents an international long documentary competition section, where 12 films will vie for the Golden Alexander and the Special Jury Awards.

The festival has two other competitions sections - the Newcomers Competition (with first or second films) and the VR Competition.

The programme also includes the large annual Greek documentary production, while the industry section, the Agora Doc Market, has established itself as a meeting point of film professionals from all over the world.

LINEUP OF LONG DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION:

Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

The Fourth Character (Greece)
Directed by Katerina Patroni

Idomeni (Sweden)
Directed by David Aronowitsch

King of the Cruise (the Netherlands)
Directed by Sophie Dros

Meanwhile on Earth (Sweden)
Directed by Carl Olsson

The Music of Things (Greece)
Directed by Menios Carayannis

The Painter and the Thief (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree

The Prophet and the Space Aliens (Israel, Austria, South Africa, Canada)
Directed by Yoav Shamir

Sing Me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Thomas Balmès

Slow News (Italy)
Directed by Alberto Puliafto

The Unknown Athenians (Greece, Germany)
Directed by Angeliki Antoniou

Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France

