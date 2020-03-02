Dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof was unable to attend the festival as he is currently banned from leaving Iran. His producer Farzad Pak accepted the prize on his behalf. The winning film is a highly critical look at the death penalty in Iran.
The first edition of the Berlinale under the direction of Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian. The film also won the Ecumenical Prize for best film in the main competition.
The Romanian director Cristi Puiu won the Best Director prize in the festival’s new Encounters section for his Malmkrog, a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia, produced by Mandragora and coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK).
Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Srdan Golubović and produced by Baš Čelik in coproduction with Propeler Film, Vertigo and SCCA/Pro.Ba won the Ecumenical Prize for best film in the Panorama section. The film also won the Panorama Audience Award.
Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) directed by Mariusz Wilczyński and produced by Studio Wilka won the Ecumenical prize for best film in the Encounters section.
Film New Europe together with the international critics organisation FIPRESCI polled 16 critics from different countries attending the festival. The results of how the critics rated the films in the Main Competition, Panorama and Forum can be seen HERE.
Main Competition
Golden Bear For Best Film (awarded to the film’s producers)
There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic) Filminiran (Iran)
Sales: Films Boutique
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (USA)
Directed by Eliza Hittman
Best Director
Hong Sangsoo for
The Woman Who Ran / Domangchin yeoja (Korea)
Best Actress
Paula Beer in
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold
Best Actor
Elio Germano in
Hidden Away / Volevo nascondermi (Italy)
Directed by Giorgio Diritti
Best Screenplay
Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo for
Bad Tales/ Favolacce (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Damiano and Fabio D’’Innocenzo
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Jürgen Jürges for the cinematography in
DAU. Natasha (Germany, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian Federation)
Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel
Silver Bear 70th Berlinale
Delete History / Effacer l’historique (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Encounters Prizes
Best Film
The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin) / Werke und Tage (der Tayoko Shiojiri im Shiotanibecken) (USA, Sweden, Japan, UK)
Directed by C W Winter and Anders Edström
Special Jury Award
The Trouble With Being Born (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
Best Director
Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia) Encounters
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Sales: Shellac
Special Mention
Isabella (Argentina, France)
Directed by Matías Piñeiro
GWFF Best First Feature Award
Los Conductos (France, Colunbia, Brazil)
Directed by Camilo Restrepo
Special Mention
Naked Animals / Nackte Tiere (Germany)
Directed by Melanie Waelde
Berlinale Documentary Award
Irradiated / Irradiés
Directed by Rithy Panh
Special Mention
Notes from the Underworld / Aufzeichnungen aus der Unterwelt (Austria)
Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
International Short Film Awards
Best Short Film
T (USA)
Directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon
Short Film Jury Prize
Filipiñana (Philippines, UK)
Directed by Rafael Manuel
Audi Short Film Prize
Genius Loci (France)
Directed by Adrien Mérigeau
Berlin Short Film Candidate for European Film Awards
It Wasn’t the Right Mountain, Mohammad (France)
Directed by Mili Pecherer
Generation
Children’s Jury Generation Kplus
Best Film
Sweet Thing / Streuner und Banditen (USA)
Directed by Alexandre Rockwell
Special Mention
H Is for Happiness / Das Blubbern von Glück (Australia)
Directed by John Sheedy
Best Short Film
The Name of the Son / El nombre del hijo (Argentina)
Directed by Martina Matzkin
Special Mention
Miss / El sghayra (Algeria)
Directed by Amira Géhanne Khalfallah
International Jury Generation Kplus Prizes
Best Feature Film
The Wolves / Los lobos (Mexico)
Directed by Samuel Kishi Leopo
Special Mention
Cuties / Mignonnes (France)
Directed by Maïmouna Doucouré
Special Mention
Mum, Mum, Mum / Mamá, mamá, mamá (Argentina)
Directed by Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière
Best Short Film
Special Mention
The Kites / Der Papierdrache (Iran)
Directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini
Youth Jury Generation 14plus Prizes
Best Film
Our Lady of the Nile / Notre-Dame du Nil (France)
Directed by Atiq Rahimi
Special Mention
White Riot (UK)
Directed by Rubika Shah
Best Short Film
Clebs / Mutts (Canada, Morocco)
Directed by Halima Ouardiri
Special Mention
Goodbye Golovin (Canada)
Directed by Mathieu Grimard
International Jury Generation 14plus Prizes
Best Film
My Name Is Baghdad / Meu nome é Bagdá (Brazil)
Directed by Caru Alves de Souza
Special Mention
Voices in the Wind / Kaze no Denwa (Japan)
Directed by Nobuhiro Suwa
Special Jury Prize for Best Short Film
Special Mention
White Winged Horse (Iran)
Directed by Mahyar Mandegar
Prizes of the Independent Juries
Ecumenical Prizes
Competition
Panorama
Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Encounters
Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Special Mention
Saudi Runaway (Switzerland)
Directed by Susanne Regina Meures
Forum
Zero / Seishin O (Japan, USA)
Directed by Kazuhiro Soda
FIPRESCI Prizes
Competition
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold
Encounters
The Metamorphosis of Birds / A Metamorfose dos passaros (Portugal)
Directed by Catarina Vasconcelos
Panorama
Mogul Mowgli (UK)
Directed by Bassam Tariq
Special Mention
A l’abordage (France)
Directed by Guillaume Brac
Forum
The Twentieth Century (Canada)
Directed by Matthew Rankin
Special Mention
Ouvertures (UK, France)
Directed by The Living and the Dead Ensemble
Guild Film Prize
There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
CICAE Art Cinema Award
Panorama
Digger (Greece, France)
Directed by Georgis Grigorakis
Forum
The Calming / Ping jing (China)
Directed by Song Fang
Label Europa Cinemas
Hope / Håp (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Maria Sødahl
Teddy Awards
Best Feature Film
No Hard Feelings / Futur Drei (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat
Nominated
Shirley (USA)
Directed by Josephine Decker
and
The Twentieth Century (Canada)
Directed by Matthew Rankin
Best Documentary/Essay Film
If It Were Love / Si c’était de l’amour (France)
Directed by Patric Chiha
Nominated
The House of Love / La casa dell’amore (Italy)
Directed by Luca Ferri
and
Little Girl / Petite fille (France)
Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz
Best Short Film
Playback / Ensayo de una despedida (Argentina)
Directed by Agustina Comedi
Nominated
Genius Loci (France)
Directed by Adrien Mérigeau
and
Extractions (Canada)
Directed by Thirza Cuthand
and
Untitled Sequence of Gaps (Germany)
Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer
Jury Award
Days / Rizi (Taiwan)
Directed by Tsai Ming-Liang
Teddy Activist Award
Olga Baranova, Maxim Lapunov, David Isteev
Caligard Film Prize
Victoria (Belgium)
Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere
Peace Film Prize
EACE FILM PRIZE
The Wolves / Los lobos
Directed by Samuel Kishi Leopo
Amnesty International Film Award
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France
Heiner Carow Prize
Garage People / Garagenvolk (Germany)
Directed by Natalija Yefimkina
Compass-Perspektive Award
Walchensee Forever (Germany)
Directed by Janna Ji Wonders
AG Kino Gilde 14plus
Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
Directed by Zoé Wittock
Readers’ Juries and Audience Awards
Panorama Audience Award
Feature Film
Documentary Film Audience Award
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France
Berliner Morgenpost Readers Jury Award
Delete History / Effacer l’historique (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Tagesspiegel Readers Jury Award
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine / Chico ventana también quisiera tener un submarino (Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Netherlands, Philippines)
Directed by Alex Piperno
Teddy Readers’ Award Powered By Queer.de
No Hard Feelings / Futur Drei (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat
Development Awards
Kompagnon-Fellowship Award
Arctic Link
by Ian Purnell (Berlinale Talents 2020)
111
by Hristiana Raykova
Artekino International Prize
The Melting (Belgium)
by Veerle Baetens
Produced by Savage Film (Belgium)
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award
Liman Film & b.i.t arts (Turkey) for There Are Two Kinds of People in This World
Director: Onur Saylak
VFF Talent Highlight Award
Producer Jón Hammer (Faroe Islands) for The Last Paradise on Earth
Director: Sakaris Stórá