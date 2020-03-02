Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

2020-03-02
There Is No Evil by Mohammad Rasoulof There Is No Evil by Mohammad Rasoulof

BERLIN: The 70th Berlin Film Festival (20 February - 1 March 2020) awarded its top prize the Golden Bear for Best Film in the main competition to the German/Czech/Iranian coproduction There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad directed by Mohammad Rasoulof and produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic), Filminiran (Iran).

Dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof was unable to attend the festival as he is currently banned from leaving Iran. His producer Farzad Pak accepted the prize on his behalf. The winning film is a highly critical look at the death penalty in Iran.

The first edition of the Berlinale under the direction of Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian. The film also won the Ecumenical Prize for best film in the main competition.

The Romanian director Cristi Puiu won the Best Director prize in the festival’s new Encounters section for his Malmkrog, a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia, produced by Mandragora and coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK).

Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Srdan Golubović and produced by Baš Čelik in coproduction with Propeler Film, Vertigo and SCCA/Pro.Ba won the Ecumenical Prize for best film in the Panorama section. The film also won the Panorama Audience Award.

Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) directed by Mariusz Wilczyński and produced by Studio Wilka won the Ecumenical prize for best film in the Encounters section.

Film New Europe together with the international critics organisation FIPRESCI polled 16 critics from different countries attending the festival. The results of how the critics rated the films in the Main Competition, Panorama and Forum can be seen HERE.

Main Competition

Golden Bear For Best Film (awarded to the film’s producers)
There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic) Filminiran (Iran)
Sales: Films Boutique

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (USA)
Directed by Eliza Hittman

Best Director
Hong Sangsoo for
The Woman Who Ran / Domangchin yeoja (Korea)

Best Actress
Paula Beer in
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold

Best Actor
Elio Germano in
Hidden Away / Volevo nascondermi (Italy)
Directed by Giorgio Diritti

Best Screenplay
Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo for
Bad Tales/ Favolacce (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Damiano and Fabio D’’Innocenzo

Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Jürgen Jürges for the cinematography in
DAU. Natasha (Germany, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian Federation)
Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel

Silver Bear 70th Berlinale
Delete History / Effacer l’historique (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern

Encounters Prizes

Best Film
The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin) / Werke und Tage (der Tayoko Shiojiri im Shiotanibecken) (USA, Sweden, Japan, UK)
Directed by C W Winter and Anders Edström

Special Jury Award
The Trouble With Being Born (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sandra Wollner

Best Director
Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia) Encounters
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS),  Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Sales: Shellac

Special Mention
Isabella (Argentina, France)
Directed by Matías Piñeiro

GWFF Best First Feature Award
Los Conductos (France, Colunbia, Brazil)
Directed by Camilo Restrepo

Special Mention
Naked Animals / Nackte Tiere (Germany)
Directed by Melanie Waelde

Berlinale Documentary Award
Irradiated / Irradiés
Directed by Rithy Panh

Special Mention
Notes from the Underworld / Aufzeichnungen aus der Unterwelt (Austria)
Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

International Short Film Awards

Best Short Film
T (USA)
Directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Short Film Jury Prize
Filipiñana (Philippines, UK)
Directed by Rafael Manuel

Audi Short Film Prize
Genius Loci (France)
Directed by Adrien Mérigeau

Berlin Short Film Candidate for European Film Awards
It Wasn’t the Right Mountain, Mohammad (France)
Directed by Mili Pecherer

Generation

Children’s Jury Generation Kplus

Best Film
Sweet Thing / Streuner und Banditen (USA)
Directed by Alexandre Rockwell

Special Mention
H Is for Happiness / Das Blubbern von Glück (Australia)
Directed by John Sheedy

Best Short Film
The Name of the Son / El nombre del hijo (Argentina)
Directed by Martina Matzkin

Special Mention
Miss / El sghayra (Algeria)
Directed by Amira Géhanne Khalfallah

International Jury Generation Kplus Prizes

Best Feature Film
The Wolves / Los lobos (Mexico)
Directed by Samuel Kishi Leopo

Special Mention
Cuties / Mignonnes (France)
Directed by Maïmouna Doucouré

Special Mention
Mum, Mum, Mum / Mamá, mamá, mamá (Argentina)
Directed by Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière

Best Short Film
The Name of the Son / El nombre del hijo (Argentina)
Directed by Martina Matzkin

Special Mention
The Kites / Der Papierdrache (Iran)
Directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini

Youth Jury Generation 14plus Prizes

Best Film
Our Lady of the Nile / Notre-Dame du Nil (France)
Directed by Atiq Rahimi

Special Mention
White Riot (UK)
Directed by Rubika Shah

Best Short Film
Clebs / Mutts (Canada, Morocco)
Directed by Halima Ouardiri

Special Mention
Goodbye Golovin (Canada)
Directed by Mathieu Grimard

International Jury Generation 14plus Prizes

Best Film
My Name Is Baghdad / Meu nome é Bagdá (Brazil)
Directed by Caru Alves de Souza

Special Mention
Voices in the Wind / Kaze no Denwa (Japan)
Directed by Nobuhiro Suwa

Special Jury Prize for Best Short Film
Clebs / Mutts (Canada, Morocco)
Directed by Halima Ouardiri

Special Mention
White Winged Horse (Iran)
Directed by Mahyar Mandegar

Prizes of the Independent Juries

Ecumenical Prizes

Competition
There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic) Filminiran (Iran)
Sales: Films Boutique

Panorama
Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory

Encounters
Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Mention
Saudi Runaway (Switzerland)
Directed by Susanne Regina Meures

Forum
Zero / Seishin O (Japan, USA)
Directed by Kazuhiro Soda

FIPRESCI Prizes

Competition
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold

Encounters
The Metamorphosis of Birds / A Metamorfose dos passaros (Portugal)
Directed by Catarina Vasconcelos

Panorama
Mogul Mowgli (UK)
Directed by Bassam Tariq

Special Mention
A l’abordage (France)
Directed by Guillaume Brac

Forum
The Twentieth Century (Canada)
Directed by Matthew Rankin

Special Mention
Ouvertures (UK, France)
Directed by The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Guild Film Prize
There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

CICAE Art Cinema Award

Panorama
Digger (Greece, France)
Directed by Georgis Grigorakis

Forum
The Calming / Ping jing (China)
Directed by Song Fang

Label Europa Cinemas
Hope / Håp (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Maria Sødahl

Teddy Awards

Best Feature Film
No Hard Feelings / Futur Drei (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat

Nominated
Shirley (USA)
Directed by Josephine Decker
and
The Twentieth Century (Canada)
Directed by Matthew Rankin

Best Documentary/Essay Film
If It Were Love / Si c’était de l’amour (France)
Directed by Patric Chiha

Nominated
The House of Love / La casa dell’amore (Italy)
Directed by Luca Ferri
and
Little Girl / Petite fille (France)
Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

Best Short Film
Playback / Ensayo de una despedida (Argentina)
Directed by Agustina Comedi

Nominated
Genius Loci (France)
Directed by Adrien Mérigeau
and
Extractions (Canada)
Directed by Thirza Cuthand
and
Untitled Sequence of Gaps (Germany)
Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer

Jury Award
Days / Rizi (Taiwan)
Directed by Tsai Ming-Liang

Teddy Activist Award
Olga Baranova, Maxim Lapunov, David Isteev

Caligard Film Prize
Victoria (Belgium)
Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere

Peace Film Prize
EACE FILM PRIZE
The Wolves / Los lobos
Directed by Samuel Kishi Leopo

Amnesty International Film Award
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France

Heiner Carow Prize
Garage People / Garagenvolk (Germany)
Directed by Natalija Yefimkina

Compass-Perspektive Award
Walchensee Forever (Germany)
Directed by Janna Ji Wonders

AG Kino Gilde 14plus
Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
Directed by Zoé Wittock

Readers’ Juries and Audience Awards

Panorama Audience Award
Feature Film
Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović

Documentary Film  Audience Award
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France

Berliner Morgenpost Readers Jury Award
Delete History / Effacer l’historique (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern

Tagesspiegel Readers Jury Award
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine / Chico ventana también quisiera tener un submarino (Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Netherlands, Philippines)
Directed by Alex Piperno

Teddy Readers’ Award Powered By Queer.de
No Hard Feelings / Futur Drei (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat

Development Awards

Kompagnon-Fellowship Award
Arctic Link
by Ian Purnell (Berlinale Talents 2020)
111
by Hristiana Raykova

Artekino International Prize
The Melting (Belgium)
by Veerle Baetens
Produced by Savage Film (Belgium)

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award
Liman Film & b.i.t arts (Turkey) for There Are Two Kinds of People in This World
Director: Onur Saylak

VFF Talent Highlight Award
Producer Jón Hammer (Faroe Islands) for The Last Paradise on Earth
Director: Sakaris Stórá

