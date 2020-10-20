WEMW 2021 Calls for Projects

TRIESTE: When East Meets West has opened the call for its coproduction forum and all side events, set to take place 24 – 28 January 2021, with a 30 November 2020 deadline for applications.

The events are:

Last Stop Trieste

Documentary Fine-Cut-Session

Up to 5 documentaries in fine cut stage that have been presented in previous years at one of WEMW partner events.

MIDPOINT Cold Open

TV Series Lab

For international producers, with a background in feature films, who aspire to shift to TV series content.

This is IT

Fiction Film Work-in-Progress Session

Long feature fiction films and hybrid works with a strong visual and artistic approach produced or coproduced by Italian producers.

First Cut Lab | Trieste

Workshop for Films in Editing Phase

A consultancy programme designed for feature fiction films in editing phase from one of the WEMW 2021 spotlight countries or coproduced with Italy.