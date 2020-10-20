20-10-2020

WEMW 2021 Calls for Projects

By

TRIESTE: When East Meets West has opened the call for its coproduction forum and all side events, set to take place 24 – 28 January 2021, with a 30 November 2020 deadline for applications.

wemwThe events are:

Last Stop Trieste
Documentary Fine-Cut-Session
Up to 5 documentaries in fine cut stage that have been presented in previous years at one of WEMW partner events.

MIDPOINT Cold Open
TV Series Lab
For international producers, with a background in feature films, who aspire to shift to TV series content.

This is IT
Fiction Film Work-in-Progress Session
Long feature fiction films and hybrid works with a strong visual and artistic approach produced or coproduced by Italian producers.

First Cut Lab | Trieste
Workshop for Films in Editing Phase
A consultancy programme designed for feature fiction films in editing phase from one of the WEMW 2021 spotlight countries or coproduced with Italy.

Published in Region

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « Thirteen Films From FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Funding FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Films From FNE Partner Countries Submitted to Oscars So Far »