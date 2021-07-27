FNE at Venice 2021:Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival

VENICE: Films from FNE partner countries are among those in almost all the sections of the 78 th Venice Film Festival , set to take place 1-11 September 2021.

The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszyński is in the main competition, alongside the Russian/Estonian/French coproduction Captain Volkonogov Escaped, directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.

Radu Jude’s short film Plastic Semiotic will screen Out of Competition, while the Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri, Pilgrims by the Lithuanian director Laurynas Bareisa, the Mexican/Polish coproduction El hoyo en la cerca by Joaquín del Paso, the Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes, the Kosovar/Albanian/Macedonian coproduction Vera Dreams of the Sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi and the Ukrainian/Polish/German coproduction Rhino by Oleg Sentsov will screen in the Orizzonti Feature Film Competition.

Lithuanian short film Techno, Mama by Saulius Baradinskas was selected in the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.

The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La ragazza ha volato by Wilma Labate will screen in Orizzonti Extra.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival:

Venezia 78 Competition

Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladow (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)

Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov

Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power

Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Out of Competition Short Films

Plastic Semiotic (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Orizzonti Feature Film Competition

Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

El hoyo en la cerca (Mexico, Poland)

Directed by Joaquín del Paso

Produced by Amondo Films

Supported by the Polish National Film School

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Produced by Isstra Creative Factory

Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio

Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Sentsov

Produced by Arthouse Traffic

Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

Orizzonti Short Film Competition

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Orizzonti Extra

La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Wilma Labate

Produced by by Tralab Srl, Nightswim Srl, RAI Cinema

Coproduced by Staragara, in association with Gianluca Arcopinto Srl

Supported by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department

