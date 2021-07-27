27-07-2021

FNE at Venice 2021:Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival

    Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszyński Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszyński

    VENICE: Films from FNE partner countries are among those in almost all the sections of the 78th Venice Film Festival, set to take place 1-11 September 2021.

    The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszyński is in the main competition, alongside the Russian/Estonian/French coproduction Captain Volkonogov Escaped, directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.

    Radu Jude’s short film Plastic Semiotic will screen Out of Competition, while the Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri, Pilgrims by the Lithuanian director Laurynas Bareisa, the Mexican/Polish coproduction El hoyo en la cerca by Joaquín del Paso, the Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes, the Kosovar/Albanian/Macedonian coproduction Vera Dreams of the Sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi and the Ukrainian/Polish/German coproduction Rhino by Oleg Sentsov will screen in the Orizzonti Feature Film Competition.

    Lithuanian short film Techno, Mama by Saulius Baradinskas was selected in the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.

    The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La ragazza ha volato by Wilma Labate will screen in Orizzonti Extra.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival:

    Venezia 78 Competition

    Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladow (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)
    Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
    Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power
    Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production 
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Out of Competition Short Films
    Plastic Semiotic (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Orizzonti Feature Film Competition 

    Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by After School
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    El hoyo en la cerca (Mexico, Poland)
    Directed by Joaquín del Paso
    Produced by Amondo Films
    Supported by the Polish National Film School

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina 

    Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Oleg Sentsov
    Produced by Arthouse Traffic
    Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
    Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

    Orizzonti Short Film Competition 

    Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

    Orizzonti Extra 

    La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Wilma Labate
    Produced by by Tralab Srl, Nightswim Srl, RAI Cinema
    Coproduced by Staragara, in association with Gianluca Arcopinto Srl
    Supported by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department  

