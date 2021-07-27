FNE at Venice 2021:Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival

The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszyński is in the main competition, alongside the Russian/Estonian/French coproduction Captain Volkonogov Escaped, directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.
Radu Jude’s short film Plastic Semiotic will screen Out of Competition, while the Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri, Pilgrims by the Lithuanian director Laurynas Bareisa, the Mexican/Polish coproduction El hoyo en la cerca by Joaquín del Paso, the Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes, the Kosovar/Albanian/Macedonian coproduction Vera Dreams of the Sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi and the Ukrainian/Polish/German coproduction Rhino by Oleg Sentsov will screen in the Orizzonti Feature Film Competition.
Lithuanian short film Techno, Mama by Saulius Baradinskas was selected in the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.
The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La ragazza ha volato by Wilma Labate will screen in Orizzonti Extra.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 78 Venice Film Festival:
Venezia 78 Competition
Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladow (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)
Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power
Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Out of Competition Short Films
Plastic Semiotic (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Orizzonti Feature Film Competition
Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
El hoyo en la cerca (Mexico, Poland)
Directed by Joaquín del Paso
Produced by Amondo Films
Supported by the Polish National Film School
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina
Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov
Produced by Arthouse Traffic
Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund
Orizzonti Short Film Competition
Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Orizzonti Extra
La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Wilma Labate
Produced by by Tralab Srl, Nightswim Srl, RAI Cinema
Coproduced by Staragara, in association with Gianluca Arcopinto Srl
Supported by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department
Click HERE for the full lineup.