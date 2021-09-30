Two More Films from FNE Partner Countries in Part Two of EFA Film Selection

BERLIN: The Story of My Wife by Ildikó Enyedi is among the four titles added to the list of films eligible for European Film Awards nominations, while Polanski, Horowitz. Hometown by Mateusz Kudła and Anna Kokoszka-Romer, has been added, together with three other titles, to the list of eligible documentaries.

A Story of My Wife / A feleségem története by Ildikó Enyedi is a coproduction between Hungary, Germany, Italy and France, produced by Inforg-M&M Film in coproduction with Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films.

Polanski, Horowitz. Hometown was produced by Poland’s KRK FILM.

The 34th European Film Awards, organised by the European Film Academy, will be held in Berlin on 11 December 2021.

Click HERE to see the films from FNE partner countries in part one of the EFA selection.

Click HERE to see all the films in part two of the selection.