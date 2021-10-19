Czech Minority Coproduction The Crossing Wins Eurimages Audentia Award for Best Director

STRASBOURG: The animated film The Crossing by Florence Miailhe has received the Audentia Award for Best Director 2021 from the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund at Montreal’s Festival du Nouveau Cinéma.

The Crossing / La Traversée is a coproduction between France, the Czech Republic and Germany, produced by Les films de l’Arlequin in coproduction with Balance Film, MAUR film and ARTE France.

Earlier, the film received the Prize for Best Screenplay at the Angers European First Film Festival in 2010 and the Jury Distinction at the Annecy Festival in 2021.

The Audentia Award, consisting of a cash prize of 30,000 EUR, has been instigated by Eurimages to promote greater gender equality in the European film industry.

Two festivals have been selected to host the 2021 and the 2022 Audentia Award: Festival du Nouveau Cinéma in Montreal (2021 edition) and the Trieste Film Festival.

Click HERE for the press release.