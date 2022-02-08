FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oscar Nominations for FNE Partner Countries

LOS ANGELES: Polish film The Dress by Tadeusz Łysiak was nominated for the Academy Awards in the Short Film (Live Action) category. Hungarian set decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos received a nomination in the Production design category, together with the Canadian production designer Patrice Vermette, for Dune by Denis Villeneuve. Polish DoPJanusz Kamiński got a nod for Best Cinematography in West Side Story.

The Dress / Sukienka, which follows a woman with disability who longs for companionship, has received several awards, including the Oscar-qualifying Award at the 2021 Atlanta Film Festival.

The film was produced by Maciej Ślesicki through the Warsaw Film School, in coproduction with Dobro, MIŁO and Głośno.

Dune was partially shot in Hungary at the Origo Studios Budapest.

Janusz Kamiński was already honoured with an Oscar for cinematography on Schindler's List in 1994 and Saving Private Ryan in 1999.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on 8 February 2022 and the awards ceremony is set to take place on 27 March 2022.

