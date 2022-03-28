Applications Open to CICAE International Mentoring Programme for Art House Cinema Exhibitors

BERLIN: The International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) is launching a brand new six-month mentoring programme for senior exhibitors starting April 2022. Exhibitors and programmers of independent cinema theatres worldwide are invited to apply till 31 March 2022.

The only international programme specifically dedicated to mentoring art house and independent cinema professionals from all over the world is based on three pillars: diversity in film programming and film circulation, green cinema development, and new business models and innovative projects.

The industry partners supporting hosting the in-person meetings of mentors and mentees are the Sevilla European Film Festival and Associació A Bao A Qu (Spain), Sofia Meetings (Bulgaria) and the CineLink Industry Days of the Sarajevo International Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), in addition to online one:one meetings running from April until September 2022.

Article sponsored by C.I.C.A.E.