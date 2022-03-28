Applications Open to CICAE International Mentoring Programme for Art House Cinema Exhibitors

The only international programme specifically dedicated to mentoring art house and independent cinema professionals from all over the world is based on three pillars: diversity in film programming and film circulation, green cinema development, and new business models and innovative projects.
The industry partners supporting hosting the in-person meetings of mentors and mentees are the Sevilla European Film Festival and Associació A Bao A Qu (Spain), Sofia Meetings (Bulgaria) and the CineLink Industry Days of the Sarajevo International Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), in addition to online one:one meetings running from April until September 2022.
Click HERE for more information and HERE for the press release.
Article sponsored by C.I.C.A.E.