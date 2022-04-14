FESTIVALS: Four Polish and Romanian Films in Cannes Official Selection 2022

PARIS: New films by Jerzy Skolimowski and Cristian Mungiu have been selected for the Competition of the 75th Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May 2022), while films by Agnieszka Smoczyńska and Alexandru Belc are in Un Certain Regard.

EO, the new film by the Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski, is a contemporary interpretation of Robert Bresson’s classic Au hazard Balthazar! (1966) and it follows a donkey from a Polish circus to an Italian slaughterhouse. The cast of this Polish/Italian coproduction includes Sandra Drzymalska, Mateusz Kościukiewicz and Tomasz Organek. Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski penned the script.

Cristian Mungiu is coming back for the fourth time to Cannes’ Competition with R.M.N, a film that he also wrote, about a young man working in Germany and visiting his natal village around Christmas, who is preoccupied about his son, the women he secretly loves, and his lonely father. The main characters are played by Marin Grigore and Judith State. The film is a coproduction between Romania, France, Belgium and Sweden.

Silent Twins, the first English-language film by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, is inspired by the story of twins who communicated with each other in a telepathic way. The screenplay written by Andrea Seigel is based on the book The Silent Twins by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

30WEST arranged the financing and is co-repping US rights alongside ICM Partners and UTA Independent. Protagonist is handling international sales. Gutek Film will release the film in Poland.

Metronom, the debut feature by Alexandru Belc, is a love story set in Romania of the 70s between two teenagers of whom one is set to emigrate to the West. The film is a Romanian/French coproduction.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes Official Selection 2022:

Competition:

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopje Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Warmia and Masury Film Fund

R.M.N (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+,France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages

Un Certain Regard:

Silent Twins (UK, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Kindred Spirit

Coproduced by Madants, Extreme Emotions and 42

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Moderator Inwestycje

Metronom (Romania, France)

Directed by Alexandru Belc

Produced by Strada Film Internațional, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Catena, OMD România, Friesland Câmpina

Click HERE to see the complete Official Selection.